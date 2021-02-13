Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Down 74.7% in January

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the January 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Jardine Matheson stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $54.93. 25,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $59.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
