Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Down 74.7% in January

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the January 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Jardine Matheson stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $54.93. 25,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $59.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

