Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Down 72.2% in January

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the January 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OEZVY shares. Commerzbank cut shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of Verbund stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 740. Verbund has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $19.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

