Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Short Interest Update

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
HLAN remained flat at $$85.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.86. Heartland BancCorp has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.44 and a 200 day moving average of $74.02.
Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $17.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.
About Heartland BancCorp
Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.
