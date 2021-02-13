Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Short Interest Update

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HLAN remained flat at $$85.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.86. Heartland BancCorp has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.44 and a 200 day moving average of $74.02.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $17.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

