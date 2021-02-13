Brokerages Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post $82.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.51 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $83.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $328.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $326.80 million to $330.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $329.21 million, with estimates ranging from $327.96 million to $330.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.
LXP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.
LXP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. 1,462,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,423. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.63.
About Lexington Realty Trust
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
