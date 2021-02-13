Brokerages Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post $82.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.51 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $83.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $328.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $326.80 million to $330.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $329.21 million, with estimates ranging from $327.96 million to $330.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

LXP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after acquiring an additional 117,529 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. 1,462,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,423. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.63.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

