Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to report $1.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $480,000.00 to $2.04 million. Arcadia Biosciences reported sales of $420,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year sales of $2.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $2.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.93 million, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $18.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,499.85% and a negative return on equity of 177.69%.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Arcadia Biosciences stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $3.79. 8,576,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,757. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 27,084 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

