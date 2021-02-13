Brokerages Expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will post sales of $1.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480,000.00. Arcadia Biosciences reported sales of $420,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $2.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $2.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.93 million, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $18.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,499.85% and a negative return on equity of 177.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RKDA stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,576,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

