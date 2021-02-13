Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Brokerages expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to post $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.86 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $6.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dana.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAN. Barclays lowered shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of DAN stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.33. 881,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,310. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Dana has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dana during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Dana by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dana by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dana by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

