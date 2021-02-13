Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Down 71.5% in January

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the January 14th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Fanuc stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

