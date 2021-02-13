Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,058,147.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,419 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,848,000 after buying an additional 1,165,024 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after buying an additional 711,361 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cognex by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,461,000 after buying an additional 639,148 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Cognex by 1,281.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 633,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,117,000 after buying an additional 587,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,810,000 after buying an additional 384,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX traded up $4.15 on Friday, reaching $93.99. 1,984,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,664. Cognex has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

