Short Interest in FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Declines By 55.6%

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the January 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS FULO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,330. FullNet Communications has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.
FullNet Communications Company Profile
Further Reading: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for FullNet Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FullNet Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.