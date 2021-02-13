Short Interest in FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Declines By 55.6%

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the January 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FULO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,330. FullNet Communications has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

FullNet Communications Company Profile

FullNet Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers dial-up and direct high-speed connectivity to the Internet under the FullNet brand name; carrier-neutral telecommunications premise co-location services; Web page hosting services; equipment co-location services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; group text and voice message delivery services; and voice and data solutions.

