Zacks: Brokerages Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to announce sales of $460,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the lowest is $320,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $1.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 million to $1.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.31 million, with estimates ranging from $6.42 million to $28.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

VBIV stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,836,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929,683. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $941.59 million, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 174,111 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

Read More: What is cost of equity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.