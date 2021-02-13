Zacks: Brokerages Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Equities research analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to announce sales of $460,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the lowest is $320,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $1.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 million to $1.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.31 million, with estimates ranging from $6.42 million to $28.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

VBIV stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,836,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929,683. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $941.59 million, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 174,111 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

