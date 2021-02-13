$2.39 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will announce $2.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $3.20 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.12 million to $7.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $37.50 million, with estimates ranging from $26.06 million to $53.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KALA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

KALA traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 82,972 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.