$2.39 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will announce $2.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $3.20 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.12 million to $7.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $37.50 million, with estimates ranging from $26.06 million to $53.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KALA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

KALA traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 82,972 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

