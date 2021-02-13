Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Hits Market Capitalization of $317.24 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00003830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $317.24 million and $380.16 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.91 or 0.00277285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00088791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00087646 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00089006 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,558.55 or 0.97870039 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00063801 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

