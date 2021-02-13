ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Cap Reaches $9.74 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and $424,879.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 63.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015721 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.11 or 0.00813395 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

