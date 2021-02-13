Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Short Interest Down 60.2% in January

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the January 14th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE BSN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. 47,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,747. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.19. Broadstone Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Get Broadstone Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,600,000.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.