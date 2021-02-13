Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a growth of 131.9% from the January 14th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment stock. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 502,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.78% of Atlas Crest Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSE:ACIC traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $13.56. 6,732,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,744. Atlas Crest Investment has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the leisure, gaming, and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

