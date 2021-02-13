Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 335,600 shares, an increase of 145.0% from the January 14th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 166,566.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 255.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 57.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 41,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

HALL traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 180,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,695. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $69.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.