PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNM shares. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

PNM traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.60. 1,381,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,865. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $56.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 60.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

