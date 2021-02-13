QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Cascend Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $147.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,155,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,251,793. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $2,499,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.