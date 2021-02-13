Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives $302.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $303.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAD. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of LAD stock traded up $8.79 on Friday, reaching $382.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,745. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.44. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $392.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

