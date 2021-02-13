Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Schneider National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 41,682 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNDR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,494. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.