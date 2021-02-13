Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.29.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Schneider National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 41,682 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.97%.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
