National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives $66.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.
Shares of NGG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.23. The company had a trading volume of 224,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,218. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.08.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.
