National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives $66.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of NGG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.23. The company had a trading volume of 224,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,218. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in National Grid by 330.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth approximately $4,841,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,155,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in National Grid by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 115,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 39,929 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in National Grid by 30.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 34,138 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

