Centaur Price Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and $226,958.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00061352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.72 or 0.00276963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00091337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00088447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00087959 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,409.74 or 0.97584853 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00062826 BTC.

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,458,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

Centaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

