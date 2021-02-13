Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Up 158.3% in January

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the January 14th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned 8.12% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 million, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.96. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

