Short Interest in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Expands By 169.6%

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 169.6% from the January 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE JHS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,671. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $16.96.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 1,911.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 297,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 283,018 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 204.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 283,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.