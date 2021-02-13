Axie Infinity Reaches Market Capitalization of $80.55 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $80.55 million and approximately $27.72 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00004015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 99.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00070608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.44 or 0.01043826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00057144 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.25 or 0.05440037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00018133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

