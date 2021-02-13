Brokerages Expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 131.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

CFRX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. 307,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,970. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $178.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.08.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

