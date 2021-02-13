Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will announce $770.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $782.10 million and the lowest is $758.30 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $709.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,895,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,536,000 after acquiring an additional 37,864 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.72. 164,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,777. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

