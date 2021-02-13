Short Interest in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) Increases By 189.1%

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a growth of 189.1% from the January 14th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 939,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $320,000.

NYSE:SNPR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. 2,126,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,723. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

