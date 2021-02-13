Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Fearless Films stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. 16,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,849. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. Fearless Films has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Fearless Films Company Profile

Fearless Films, Inc engages in the video and film production and distribution business. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, sound tracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors and writers, as well for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

