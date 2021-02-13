Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Fearless Films stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. 16,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,849. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. Fearless Films has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.40.
Fearless Films Company Profile
Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Fearless Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fearless Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.