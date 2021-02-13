FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 177.7% from the January 14th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get FirstMark Horizon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. 838,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,062. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.