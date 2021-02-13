Vai Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Vai token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $165.80 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vai has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00060325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.21 or 0.00282546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00091233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00089694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00087148 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,945.80 or 0.98832554 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00062720 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s total supply is 165,553,703 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

Vai Token Trading

Vai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

