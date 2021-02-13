LiquidApps Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,227.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $14.77 million and approximately $5,227.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000505 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001594 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00033967 BTC.

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,054,033,533 coins and its circulating supply is 706,414,474 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

