Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $1,056,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Air Lease by 34.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 208,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 52,944 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 23.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 95.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $46.20.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

