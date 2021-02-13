$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.50. Lawson Products reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LAWS shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Lawson Products from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ LAWS traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71.

In other news, SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $89,525.68. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 321.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 11.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

