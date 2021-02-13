Brokerages Anticipate Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will announce sales of $7.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $9.69 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $8.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $24.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $35.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $26.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $35.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,838,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

