CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the January 14th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CVVUF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 134,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,744. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38. CanAlaska Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.48.
About CanAlaska Uranium
