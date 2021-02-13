CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the January 14th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CVVUF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 134,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,744. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38. CanAlaska Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.48.

Get CanAlaska Uranium alerts:

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds interests in 15 projects covering an area of approximately 211,000 hectares of mining claims in the Athabasca region located across the provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, British Columbia, and Alberta in Canada.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.