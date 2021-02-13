Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Short Interest Down 56.9% in January

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the January 14th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLGNF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lowered Dialog Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLGNF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.47. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.05.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

