Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading 32.6% Higher Over Last Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $6.56 million and $609,760.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00071967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $496.30 or 0.01052824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00056554 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.98 or 0.05540888 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026595 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00018585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.