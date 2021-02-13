Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.11 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.11 billion and $173.53 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00071967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $496.30 or 0.01052824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00056554 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.98 or 0.05540888 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026595 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00018585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00033949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

CRO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,178,995,432 coins. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

