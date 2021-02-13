NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

EGOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research lowered shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

EGOV stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.97. 1,537,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,173. NIC has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. NIC’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIC will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIC during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of NIC by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,681 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of NIC by 12.7% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in NIC by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 545,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

