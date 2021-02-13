Brokerages Set Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) Price Target at $21.50

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 112,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Miragen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,027. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. Miragen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 141.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics will post -9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

