Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the January 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $32.54. 24,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,905. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56.

KNRRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

