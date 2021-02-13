EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Down 78.1% in January

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the January 14th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ESLOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of ESLOY stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,637. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $83.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

