Short Interest in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Drops By 75.5%

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the January 14th total of 260,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of H.I.G. Acquisition stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 356,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,064. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $15.46.

About H.I.G. Acquisition

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

