CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Up 0.3% This Week

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $2.62 million and $106,097.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold token can now be bought for approximately $58.64 or 0.00124325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00072031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.10 or 0.01060263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00056263 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.84 or 0.05554308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026593 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

CACHE Gold Token Profile

CGT is a token. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 45,295 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,681 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

CACHE Gold Token Trading

CACHE Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CGTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.