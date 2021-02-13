MANTRA DAO (OM) Trading Up 57.3% Over Last 7 Days

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One MANTRA DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $66.14 million and $11.43 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 57.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00284871 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00093441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00089482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00089067 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,333.61 or 1.00351720 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00063128 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,663,046 tokens. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

MANTRA DAO Token Trading

MANTRA DAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

