Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Ciena reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.97.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $111,280.00. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $38,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,669 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Ciena by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,594,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 81,911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ciena by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,047,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,965,000 after purchasing an additional 292,871 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ciena by 5.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,265,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,910,000 after purchasing an additional 113,230 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.22. 697,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,456. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.81. Ciena has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

