$0.02 EPS Expected for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.
Shares of MMLP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,884. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $96.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 2.99. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.
About Martin Midstream Partners
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.
