$0.02 EPS Expected for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 163,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 164,209 shares in the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMLP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,884. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $96.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 2.99. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

