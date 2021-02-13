Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $299.86.

WIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of WIX traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.81. 492,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,778. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $319.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

